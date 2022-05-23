Sidharth Malhotra is going to lead Rohit Shetty’s Amazon original show Indian Police Force and the director has filmed one exciting action sequence with the actor. Going by the video from the sets of the Amazon Prime Video show, we see Rohit Shetty with the camera in his hand directing a long one-take action sequence featuring Sidharth Malhotra in it.

Rohit Shetty and Sidharth Malhotra Filming For Indian Police Force

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)