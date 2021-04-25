There is a shift in how entertainment is consumed these days. OTT platforms are the new king. Many Bollywood biggies are making their debut online, and is Ranbir Kapoor also joining the bandwagon? Well, as per a video released by Netflix, RK can be seen saying, 'See You After... Cricket' and it kinda hints at his digital debut with the streaming giant. However, there has been no official confirmation on this yet.

Watch The Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)