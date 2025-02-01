Mere Husband Ki Biwi is an upcoming Bollywood film starring Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles. The movie, based on a quirky love triangle or circle, as the makers like to call it, has generated quite a buzz online. On Saturday (February 1), a teaser for the movie was released. The three-minute, eleven-second trailer has impressive moments that will leave you in splits. It starts with a dig at all the three lead actors, with Arjun showing off his hilarious expressions. It follows the story of Ankur (Arjun Kapoor) and Prablin (Bhumi Pednekar), who get married only to get divorced later. Ankur later starts dating Antara (Rakul Preet Singh), but Prablin, who suffers from retrograde amnesia, forgets everything. This leads to a battle between both the ladies to claim the man. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, Mere Husband Ki Biwi is scheduled for a theatrical release on February 21, 2025. ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’: Arjun Kapoor Gets Stuck in a Tug-of-War Between Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh in First Look Poster (View Pic).

Watch the Trailer of ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’:

