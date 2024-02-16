Bollywood stars Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani are all set to get married on February 21 in Goa. Now, before the D-day, the couple commenced their pre-wedding festivities on February 15. Today, the groom-to-be took to Instagram and dropped a stylish picture of himself flaunting his fashion game from the pre-wedding rituals. In the photo shared, he could be seen in a printed kurta and pants combo, posing for cam. Now, we await for Rakul's social media update! Jackky Bhagnani- Rakul Preet Singh WEDDING: Actor's Residence Decked Up With Fairy Lights As Pre-Wedding Festivities Begin in Full Swing (See Pics).

Jackky Bhagnani Poses for the Cam:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JACKKY BHAGNANI (@jackkybhagnani)

