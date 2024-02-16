Rakul Preet Singh and actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani prepare to tie the knot in a joyous ceremony in Goa on February 21. As the wedding day approaches, anticipation fills the air, especially at Jackky's residence, where preparations are in full swing. The atmosphere is magical as the apartment is adorned with twinkling lights, creating a mesmerising sight that promises to dazzle as the sun sets. The surrounding trees, also decorated with lights, add to the enchantment, leaving one to imagine the splendour awaiting inside. Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh’s Wedding Invitation Goes VIRAL; Invite Reveals Ceremony Date, Theme (View Pics).

Jackky Bhagnani's Residence:

Jackky Bhagnani's Residence (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

