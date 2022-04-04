The Sri Lankan economy is going through the worst time ever, resulting into mismanaged government finances and more. Amidst this chaos, Bollywood actress, Jacqueline Fernandez, who's a Sri-Lankan by birth, has penned a long note on the micro-blogging site mentioning how it's not the time to pass judgements, but rather empathise and support the people. She also wished that the crisis soon comes to an end. Mud Mud Ke: 365 Days’ Michele Morrone and Jacqueline Fernandez Pose Romantically in the First Look Poster of Their Music Video (View Pic).

Jacqueline Fernandez:

The world and my people do not need another judgement, they need empathy and support. 2-minutes of silent prayer for their strength and well-being will bring you much closer to them than a comment based on a loose grasp of the situation. — Jacqueline Fernandez (@Asli_Jacqueline) April 4, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)