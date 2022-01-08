It was sometime back when a picture of Jacqueline Fernandez along with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar got leaked online. The said photo sees the actress and Sukesh cuddling each other where the man also kisses her. The click also flashed a hickey on Fernandez's neck. Now, Jacqueline took to Instagram and posted a long statement stating how she is going through a rough patch and would like it if media/friends do not intrude her privacy by circulating her private images. Check out her official statement below.

Jacqueline Fernandez:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143)

The Viral Pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Filmy Flixx (@filmyflixx)

