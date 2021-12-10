As per the latest update, Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) again for questioning in connection with an extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. She will appear for the probe on December 11. Earlier to this, she was questioned for almost six hours by the agency.

