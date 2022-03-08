After an intriguing teaser, the makers of Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah's Jalsa dropped the trailer release date of the film today. As confirmed, the official footage from the thriller will be out on March 9. The movie is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on March 18. Jalsa: Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah’s First Look Unveiled; Movie to Premiere on Amazon Prime Video on March 18!

