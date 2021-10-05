On October 4, Janhvi Kapoor dropped a cool picture of herself wherein she was dressed in a crop top and rainbow-themed tie-dye pants. The actress received lots of love for her fashion, but it was Sobhita Dhulipala's comment on her post that was aww. She wrote, "Can I borrow these pants.” To which, Kapoor replied, “yes you’d def do more justice to them.”

Check Out Their Banter Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

