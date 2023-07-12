The prevue of Jawan turned out to be a mass watch for the audience. Fans went gaga over glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee’s upcoming action thriller. SRK had expressed his gratitude towards the filmmaker saying, “Sirrrrrr!!! Maaasssssss!! Your are da man!!!!” Atlee has responded to ‘Chief’s’ tweet for the ‘great opportunity’. He stated, “From reading tales of kings to embarking on a journey with one in real, #Chief I guess I’m living the dream I’ve always dreamt of. Thank you so much. This film pushed me to my limits, where I gained invaluable lessons along the way.” Jawan: SRK Thanks Director Atlee, Reveals Co-Star Vijay Sethupathi Taught Him Tamil!

Atlee Thanks Jawan Star Shah Rukh Khan

From reading tales of kings to embarking on a journey with one in real, #Chief I guess I’m living the dream I’ve always dreamt of. Thank you so much ❤️ This film pushed me to my limits, where I gained invaluable lessons along the way. Your passion towards cinema and the amount of… https://t.co/VY83amW8Vp — atlee (@Atlee_dir) July 12, 2023

Watch The Prevue Of Jawan Below:

