The anticipation for Atlee's upcoming movie Jawan has reached new heights as a 10-year-old picture of the director with Shah Rukh Khan has gone viral. The image resurfaced after the blockbuster reception of the film's prevue, which was initially met with skepticism by a troll who claimed it was photoshopped. However, the tremendous response to the prevue, released on July 10, has silenced the naysayers. Fans and critics alike have showered the film with immense praise, impressed by Shah Rukh Khan's portrayal in the lead role. Aaprt from SRK movie also features Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra and Priyamani. Jawan is all set to hit the theatres on September 7, 2023. Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Prevue Gets Highest Views Ever in 24 Hours For Any Indian Film!
Check Out The Tweets Here:
If Life throws you out like #Atlee,
Throw it back like #Atlee with your Hardwork and Dedication@Atlee_dir is 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/eNt9JgcFoo
— Tinsel Stories (@TinselStories) July 12, 2023
#ATLEE 🙏🔥
Remember The NAME 🥂#Jawan 💥💥 pic.twitter.com/krSU8hjk1D
— 𝐍𝐢𝐩𝐢𝐧 (@Nipin_cr) July 12, 2023
10 Years Challenge! 🙂#ShahRukhKhan #Atlee #Jawan #Jawan7thSeptember2023 pic.twitter.com/eyowj5onIl
— Sohel Ansari (@SohelAn45782192) July 12, 2023
10 years challenge of #SRK #Atlee which lead to #Jawan pic.twitter.com/jEFJVJRVK4
— Harminder 🍿🎬🏏 (@Harmindarboxoff) July 12, 2023
