Shah Rukh Khan during his #AskSRK session today (July 13) revealed many fun facts related to his upcoming film Jawan. Talking on the same lines, when a fan asked King Khan that if he watched any movie revolving around his role in Jawan, the actor's reply is winning hearts. Well, as SRK answered that he watched numerous movies of South superstars Allu Arjun, Thalapathy Vijay, Rajinikanth and Yash with an aim to give his best in Jawan. Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan Confirms Arijit Singh Will Have a Song in Atlee’s Film During #AskSRK on Twitter!

Shah Rukh Khan On How He Prepped For Jawan:

I watched a lot of films of Atlee. Vijay sir. Allu Arjun ji. Rajni sir. Yash and loads of other stars to understand the language of expression for the world that was being created. And yes then prepped for my own character too. #Jawan https://t.co/F23f2YY2sU — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 13, 2023

Watch Jawan Prevue:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)