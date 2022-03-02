The makers of Jhund are all set to release another power-packed number featuring Amitabh Bachchan and his ‘jhund’. The song “Laat Maar” composed by Ajay – Atul is crooned by Sid Sriram and we just can’t wait to watch the full song, which will be out tomorrow, March 3.

Watch The Teaser Of The Song Laat Maar Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)