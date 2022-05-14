Salman Khan had a treat planned for his fans this weekend. The actor shared his first look from his upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Unveiling the first look, Salman revealed that he has started shooting for the film. In the first look, the actor can be seen donning long hair and sunglasses as he holds onto a steel railing. Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali: Salman Khan’s Film To Arrive In Theatres On December 30!

Check Out The Poster Below:

Shooting commences for my new film …. pic.twitter.com/wEQmCmayRD — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 14, 2022

