Kalki Koechlin shared a picture of her surfing on Goan beaches. She captioned the image saying she misses these times when she could surf. Her Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara co-star, Hrithik Roshan also dropped a comment saying, "So Cool."

Check Out Her Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kalki (@kalkikanmani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)