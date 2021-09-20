Actress Kangana Ranaut filed counter complaint against lyricist Javed Akhtar on Monday (September 20). She accused him of extortion and criminal intimidation for asking her to apologize to actor Hrithik Roshan in a plea before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's court in Andheri.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

#Breaking : Actor #KanganaRanaut files counter complaint against lyricist #JavedAkhtar. Accuses him of extortion and criminal intimidation for asking her to apologize to actor Hrithik Roshan in a plea before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate u/s 190 of CrPC. pic.twitter.com/PVHQkZk7K4 — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) September 20, 2021

