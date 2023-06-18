Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya officially got married in daytime on June 18. The celebrations was an intimate affair with close ones in attendance. Now, on the same day, the Deols are also hosting Karan-Drisha's wedding reception. As per video shared by paparazzi, the newlyweds could be seen posing for a photo sesh. While Drisha opted for a golden-beige shimmery lehenga-choli for the event, the lad opted for a tuxedo. Sunny Deol's Son Karan Deol Marries Drisha Acharya; Check Out First Pics of the Newlyweds!

Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya at Their Wedding Reception:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

