Karan Johar announced an hour back that he is adapting Raghu and Pushpa Palat's book The Case That Shook The Empire for the big screen. The film will be directed by Karan Tyagi. It is about lawyer C Sankaran Nair who fought a court case against the British Empire about the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Extremely excited and honoured to be bringing the untold story of C. Sankaran Nair, a historic man to the big screens. Directed by @karanstyagi. pic.twitter.com/klJgD1FNZp — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) June 29, 2021

