On Monday, April 15, filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan, renowned for her delectable culinary creations coveted across the industry, delightedly unveiled her new YouTube channel via Instagram. Farah announced that she has finally started her own YouTube channel, which is all about food, friends, and fun. Sharing a reel on her Instagram, Farah Khan said she will share her famous Yakhni Pulao recipe in the first video. Later, Karan Johar, who is good friends with Farah Khan, took to his Instagram story and re-shared Farah Khan's video and wrote, "My darling @farahkhankunder! I am so exceptionally excited about your YouTube channel! You are a one-woman show, and this is going to rock!". As close buddies, there had to be a twist in this. Karan Johar added, "But promise me that you will run your wardrobe by me before every shoot." Will Farah Khan agree with Karan Johar's terms and conditions? Keep an eye on Farah's new channel to know. Mr and Mrs Mahi: Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor Cheer for Team India Donning the Number 7 Jersey in New Poster From Karan Johar’s Upcoming Sports Film (See Pic).

