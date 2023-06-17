Filmmaker Karan Johar will be honoured at the British Parliament in the presence of Lords and Members of Parliament for his contribution to the global entertainment industry. The said event will take place on June 20, 2023 at Palace of Westminster in UK. For the uninitiated, KJo shares a special bond with the country where he has filmed many of his productions such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Makers Drop New Posters From Ranveer Singh–Alia Bhatt’s Upcoming Rom-Com and They Are Simply Fabulous!

Congo to Karan Johar:

