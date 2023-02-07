Karan Johar took to social media on February 7 and shared a video from his munchkins Yash and Roohi Johar's birthday bash as they turned six today. Along with the clip, the filmmaker also penned a thank you note for his kids and mother. Have a look. Karan Johar Cuddles His Kids Yash and Roohi in 'Precious Images' on Insta!

Karan Johar Wishes Kids Yash and Roohi:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)