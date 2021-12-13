Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram handle and revealed that she has tested positive for coronavirus on Monday (December 13). She has isolated herself by following all medical protocols after she got contacted with the deadly virus. While confirming the news she wrote, "I have tested positive for Covid. I immediately isolated myself while following all medical protocols. I request anyone who has come in contact with me to please get tested. My family and staff are also double vaccinated. They are currently not showing any symptoms. Thankfully, I am feeling ok and hope to be up and about soon."

