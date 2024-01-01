Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan celebrated the arrival of 2024 in style, joined by their children, Taimur and Jeh. The couple radiated elegance, each in their unique way, marking the New Year with grace. Sharing the joyous occasion, the actress shared glimpses on Instagram, offering a peek into their intimate family gathering. In these captures, Kareena wore a stunning long sea-green dress while Saif enhanced the glamour in a white tuxedo. These snapshots wonderfully encapsulated the warmth and happiness of their family as they welcomed the new year together. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's Son Jeh Is 'Everyone's Dumpling' in These Cute Pics!

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Their Kids:

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan and Their Kids (Photo Credits: Instagram)

