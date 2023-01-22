Saba Pataudi took to Instagram and shared the cutest pics ever of little Jeh Ali Khan. In the photos shared, Kareena and Saif Ali Khan's baby boy can be seen on a flight in a happy mood while sitting on his parents' lap. "Daddy's Darling, Mama's Munchkin," Saba captioned the images. Have a look. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan Buy New Mercedes Car; Jeh Ali Khan Goes Out for a Ride (Watch Video).

Jeh Ali Khan Pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saba Pataudi (@sabapataudi)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)