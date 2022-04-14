Its love, laughter and happily ever after for the newly married couple, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The newlyweds tied the knot today after being in a relationship for five years. Alia even shared some of the beautiful moments on social media from their wedding ceremony. RK’s cousin Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared one of the pictures of the couple and welcomed Ranbir’s wife Alia to the family by saying, ‘Our hearts are full’.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Welcomes Alia Bhatt To The Family

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)