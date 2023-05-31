Kareena Kapoor Khan's latest post on Instagram is an appreciation note for her husband Saif Ali Khan. Even though Bebo's picture on Insta does not feature her man, the actress did mention his name in caption by crediting his photography skills. In the photo, she has turned muse for Saif and can be seen wearing shorts and a white top. Kareena Kapoor Khan Celebrates Holi With Kids Jeh and Taimur on Terrace, but Misses Hubby Saif Ali Khan! (View Pics).

Stylish Kareena Kapoor Khan:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)