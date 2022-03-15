Kareena Kapoor never leaves a chance to treat fans with cute pictures of her little ones. Taimur, who is on a holiday with his cousin brother Kiaan, has nowadays become the main muse for her. She posted a picture of her little one with Karisma Kapoor's son enjoying the beach on her story. The two boys can be seen enjoying the beautiful waters in the distance as the sun goes down.

Take A Look At The Photo Below:

Kareena Kapoor's Instagram Story (Photo Credit: Instagram)

