Karisma Kapoor has shared some glamorous pictures of her on social media. The Raja Hindustani actor took to her Instagram handle to share photos of her in a collared white and blue midi dress. The Bollywood actor looks absolutely stunning in her sleek hairstyle. Karisma styled the look with strappy blue pump heels and trendy earrings. "Feeling blue in the best possible way [sic]," Karisma added in the caption of the beautiful Instagram post. The look styled by Ami Patel serves major fashion goals. Karisma Kapoor Serves Major Summer Fashion Goals in Pink Maxi Dress, Check Lolo's Quirky Pictures.

Here's Karisma Kapoor's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)