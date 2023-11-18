Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor took to Instagram today and shared pics from her Amritsar visit and it's all 'positive'. The photos shared by Lolo online sees her looking pretty in pink salwar suit as she visits the iconic Golden Temple to seek blessings of the almighty. Not just that, she also dropped glimpse of the 'delicious food' she relished on while in Punjab. Have a look! Karisma Kapoor Makes Chic Fashion Statement in White Top and 'Pink Lips' (View Pic).

Karisma Kapoor Visits Amritsar:

