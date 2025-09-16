Priya Sachdev Kapur made her first public appearance since the death of her husband Sunjay Kapur, attending the ACMA Annual Convention in Delhi on Friday. The event was her official step into carrying forward Sunjay’s business legacy, amid the ongoing legal dispute over his estate with his children, Samaira and Kiaan. Priya was recently inducted into ACMA’s Executive Committee for 2025-26, with her updated professional bio reflecting her new position from September 12. Several pictures of her at the convention were shared widely on social media, highlighting her presence. The move signals her formal involvement in one of India’s top business forums, showcasing her commitment to managing and continuing the Kapur family’s business interests despite personal and legal challenges. New Twist in Sunjay Kapur Property Row: Priya Sachdev’s Claim That Karisma Kapoor and Her Children Received INR 1,900 Crore Is False, Reveal Sources.

Priya Sachdev Kapur Steps Into Sunjay Kapur’s Business Legacy – View Post