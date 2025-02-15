It’s official! Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela’s much-anticipated movie has been announced, helmed by the talented Anurag Basu. The untitled romantic saga, set to be a heart-wrenching love story, will feature music by Pritam. The first look of the film already gives strong Aashiqui vibes, with Kartik Aaryan sporting a rugged, bearded look as a successful singer. "Kissik" girl Sreeleela stars opposite Kartik as his love interest. Rumoured to be titled Aashiqui 3, this emotional musical is scheduled for a Diwali 2025 release, promising an unforgettable cinematic experience. ‘Aashiqui 3’: Anurag Basu Confirms Kartik Aaryan-Starrer To Begin Filming in March.

Kartik Aaryan & Sreeleela Roped in for Musical Movie

