In what can be seen as a widespread administrative reassignment, the Uttar Pradesh government recently transferred 46 officers, including 2015 batch IAS officer Amandeep Duli. Duli, who had assumed charge as the district magistrate of Lalitpur barely three months ago, has now been appointed as Additional Commissioner in Lucknow. Notably, his transfer comes after the IAF officer had gained widespread attention for his proactive governance and viral social media engagement. In one of his videos shared during Diwali, IAS Amandeep Duli is seen extending Diwali greetings and asking people to celebrate the festival safely and "pollution" free. The viral video, which shows the IAS officer in a shabby look, drew attention not only for his message but also for his appearance and style. Many social media users likened him to a South Indian movie actor or a villain character. It is alleged that Duli was transferred after his "shabby look" video, showing him requesting people to observe "pollution-free" Diwali, drew criticism. Uttar Pradesh Government Appoints 1989-Batch IAS Officer Shashi Prakash Goyal as New Chief Secretary of State.

IAS Amandeep Duli Transferred From Lalitpur DM Post

Handlebar moustache. Shaven head. Poney tail. All these are fine. Then what is the fuss with this shabby look? UP IAS Amandeep Duli was trolled because some thought "he didn't look like an IAS" in this Diwali greeting. Apparently, this was the purported reason behind his transfer… pic.twitter.com/oXmdJA65IQ — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) October 29, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Official X Account of Sachin Gupta), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

