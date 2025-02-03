Filmmaker Anurag Basu shared an update on the making of Aashiqui 3 which stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead role. Aashiqui 3 is one of the highly anticipated upcoming films in Bollywood. The film marks the third instalment in the Aashiqui franchise. Kartik Aaryan Becomes Bollywood’s Highest-Paid Young Superstar With INR 50 Crore Fee for Karan Johar’s ‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’: Reports.

Sharing a huge update on the making of Aashiqui 3, Anurag said that the movie is currently in the pre-production stage. The shooting of the film is set to begin in March.

"We have not started shooting yet. We will start the shoot next month." said filmmaker Anurag.

The film is jointly produced by Vishesh Films and T-Series. The name of the female lead role in the film is still under wraps.

Aashiqui 3 is Anurag and Kartik's first-ever on-screen collaboration. The original film, which was helmed by Mahesh Bhatt, was released in 1990 by T-Series and Vishesh Films. Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal became overnight sensations with their roles in the film.

The franchise was revived in 2013 with Aashiqui 2 directed by Mohit Suri and starring Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur, which was also a box-office success.

Meanwhile, Anurag is also helming the sequel of his film Life in a Metro which is titled Metro In Dino. The anthology film stars Aditya Roy Kapur alongside Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, and Konkona Sen Sharma in lead roles.

Metro...In Dino marks Aditya and Basu's second collaboration. The duo first worked together in Ludo.

Sharing more details about the film, Basu had earlier said, "Metro In Dino is a tale of the people and for the people! It has been a while since I am working on this one and I am glad to be collaborating with a powerhouse like Bhushan Kumar yet again who has always been like a pillar to me!"

"The storyline is very fresh and relevant as I look forward to collaborating with amazing artists who bring that essence of contemporary aura with them. As music plays a very important role in any film, I couldn't be happier to be collaborating with my dear friend Pritam who has literally added life to the characters and story with his work," he added.

Anurag Basu is known for his films like Barfi, Life In a Metro, Ludo, and Jagga Jasoos.