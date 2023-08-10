Kartik Aaryan was seen gracing the fan screening of his recent blockbuster, SatyaPrem Ki Katha, at the prestigious Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023 in Australia. Having said that, upon seeing the actor, fans went crazy and could not control their excitement. Talking on the same lines, a video from the screening has gone viral, which sees a young fan of Kartik screaming in joy after she sees him. Check it out. Kartik Aaryan Mobbed by Fans for Pics During SatyaPrem Ki Katha Screening at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (Watch Video).

Kartik Aaryan at IFFM 2023:

