Kartik Aaryan's maternal grandfather is no more. The actor took to social media and share an old picture of himself along with his 'naanu'. He captioned the image as, "Hope I get your swag some day." Going by the post looks like Kartik was close to his grandfather. May his soul RIP.

Kartik Aaryan Mourns His Grandfather's Demise:

