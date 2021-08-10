Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are dating, something that Harshvardhan Kapoor confirmed during an interview. So now their sightings together have become extra special. Today, they were spotted at Sunny Super Sound for a special screening of Shershaah along with Sidharth Malhotra and a few others.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

The bromance

Vicky Kaushal and Sidharth Malhotra (Photo credit: Yogen Shah)

