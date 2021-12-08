Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding is the most trending and talked about topic right now. While pictures and videos from the grand marriage are yet not leaked online, as per Mid-day the inside peek of VicKat's D-day will be available for fans on an OTT platform. Yes, you read that right. Reportedly, VicKat have sold the telecast rights of their shaadi to Amazon Prime Video for a whooping sum of Rs 80 crore. It's also said that guests are made to sign NDAs stating that nothing from the wedding can get leaked until out on the streaming giant.

