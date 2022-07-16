Here’s the perfect treat for all fans of Katrina Kaif on the occasion of her birthday! Phone Bhoot actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter have introduced her as Katie-Kay as the trio rap together on the sets of their upcoming film. We bet, just like them, it’ll also make you say ‘Vibe Hai Vibe Hai’. Phone Bhoot New Release Date: Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi’s Film to Release in Theatres on November 4.

Team Phone Bhoot

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siddhant Chaturvedi (@siddhantchaturvedi)

