Katrina Kaif has reached 70 million followers on Instagram, and the actress acknowledged the same with a cute post and a wide smile, while making a camera with her hands. She captioned the picture "Here looking at u 👀…… my 70 mil #instafamily", with a camera emoji and 3 heart emojis. Katrina Kaif Wishes Sister Isabelle Kaif on Her Birthday With a Sweet Message and Cool Picture!

View Katrina's 70 Mil Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)