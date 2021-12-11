Netizens are going gaga over newlyweds Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s pictures from their royal wedding ceremony that took place on December 9 at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. All are smitten over the couple’s pictures from their marriage ceremony and so the haldi. Vicky and Katrina are indeed a match made in heaven and the latter’s brother has got something to say on similar lines. Kat’s brother Sebastien Laurent Michel has posted a note for his brother-in-law Vicky and it is indeed the sweetest one. He mentions, “To the most amazing and magical wedding. So happy to have gained another brother, and so proud of my sister to have found me the perfect one! I wish you guys all the good in world, you both deserve it.”

Sebastien Laurent Michel’s Post For VicKat

VicKat (Photo Credits: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)