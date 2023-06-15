Khushi Kapoor and her The Archies co-stars having a gala time in Brazil. Khushi shared a few pictures on her social media account. The whole gang went to attend the grand Netflix Tudum 2023 event in Brazil. No doubt, they are having a gala time at the event. Recently, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda, Boney Kapoor- Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor, and the entire team of the Zoya Akhtar directorial were spotted at the Mumbai airport wearing a matching Archies jacket. The Archies: New Poster Shows Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda and Others in Their Riverdale Glory! (View Pic).

Check Out Khushi Kapoor's Instagram Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴋʜᴜsʜɪ ᴋᴀᴘᴏᴏʀ (@khushi05k)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)