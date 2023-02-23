Kiara Advani has shared many more lovely pictures from her pre-wedding festivities on Instagram. She has extended heartfelt wishes to her mom who has turned a year older today. Kiara mentioned in her post, “Happy Happy Birthday to my loving, caring, praying mother.” These pics of the mother-daughter duo are clearly unmissable. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani Are All Smiles As They Arrive in Style at the Airport From Their Honeymoon (Watch Video).

Kiara Advani’s Birthday Post For Her Mom

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

