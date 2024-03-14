Kirron Kher has indulged in a luxurious purchase by acquiring a brand new Mercedes-Benz GLS. Reports suggest that the actress-politician spared no expense, shelling out a hefty Rs 1.65 crore for the luxury vehicle. The cost of the Mercedes-Benz GLS in India apparently ranges from Rs 77.68 lakh to Rs 1.79 crore. The Instagram handle of the Mercedes-Benz dealer has shared a picture of Kirron receiving the keys of her brand new ride. Pooja Hegde Buys Swanky New Range Rover Car Worth Rs 4 Crore!

Kirron Kher Buys Mercedes-Benz GLS

The Cost Of Mercedes-Benz GLS

