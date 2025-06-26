Samsung Wallet will soon support digital key compatibility for Mercedes-Benz vehicles from July 2025. The new feature will allow Samsung Galaxy users to lock, unlock, and start their Mercedes-Benz cars using their smartphone. The digital key compatibility will bring convenience and will be rolled out in selected regions across the world. To activate the feature, Samsung Galaxy device users need to register their Digital Key through the Mercedes me application. The digital key support will be available on select Galaxy devices like the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, S21+ Ultra, S22 Ultra, S22+ Ultra, S23 Ultra, S23+ Ultra, S24 Ultra, S24+ Ultra, S25 Ultra, S25+ Ultra, S25 Edge, and Z Fold models from Fold3 to Fold6, including the Z Fold Special Edition. The service will be offered in various countries, which will include India, UK, US, Canada, Germany, Australia, France, South Korea, and more. Samsung Bixby Update: Voice ID Recognition Feature Coming Soon To Offer Personalised User Experience.

Samsung Wallet Brings Digital Key Compatibility for Mercedes-Benz

Samsung Wallet Adds Digital Key Compatibility for Mercedes-Benz — Samsung Electronics (@Samsung) June 26, 2025

