Salman Khan's latest release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, might have received mixed reviews from critics, but that has not stopped the flick to earn well at box office. Having said that, after a lukewarm start at BO, KBKJ has managed to collect great on weekend (April 22 & 23). FYI, the movie's total collection as of now is Rs 68.17 crore in India. Check out the box office breakup below. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Movie Review: Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde’s Action-Entertainer Impresses at Being an Utter Slog-Fest! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Box Office:

#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan packs a solid total in its opening weekend… #SalmanKhan’s star power + #Eid festivities ensured #HouseFull boards across many properties on Sat and Sun… Fri 15.81 cr, Sat 25.75 cr, Sun 26.61 cr. Total: ₹ 68.17 cr. #India biz. The jump on Sat and Sun - in… pic.twitter.com/pq551jXhrz — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 24, 2023

