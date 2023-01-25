The teaser of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has left all fans of ‘Bhaijaan’ totally impressed. The upcoming film directed by Farhad Samji promises romance, action and drama. Other than Salman Khan’s impressive avatar, the teaser also drops looks of Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde and Jagapathi Babu. But what has impressed the netizens most is Salman’s swag, massy dialogues and the high-octane action sequence. Check out what netizens have said about this upcoming action flick that is slated to be released during the time of Eid this year. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Teaser: Salman Khan Brings Enough Mass Appeal and Pooja Hegde Looks Captivating in This Riveting Promo of Farhad Samji’s Film!

Watch The Teaser Of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Below:

'Mass'

Megastar #SalmanKhan will be seen sporting 3 different looks in the Movie. MASS 🔥 #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaanTeaser pic.twitter.com/Dz7QaHrzjh — BALLU LEGEND..!!✨ (@LegendIsBallu) January 25, 2023

'MASS DEMIGOD'

MASS DEMIGOD IS BACK, India's Biggest Megastar #SalmanKhan is Back & How 🔥 #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan Teaser is Mind Blowing, Ravi Basrur's Trademark BGM Shines above all, It's Really Better than My Expectations, Action Sequences are Looking Neat & Sharp #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaanTeaser! pic.twitter.com/kY36syPXai — YOGESH (@i_yogesh22) January 25, 2023

A Blockbuster Film

After watching #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaanTeaser I'm now even more sure that its going to be a huge Blockbuster!! #SalmanKhan will destroy the Boxoffice🔥🔥 Bawaal 💥pic.twitter.com/hJk3Mzj1R2 — Nᴀᴠ Kᴀɴᴅᴏʟᴀ (@SalmaniacNav) January 25, 2023

The Dialogue

"Waise Mera Koi Naam Ni Hai,Par Mai Bhaijan Ke Naam Se Jana Jata Hu" #SalmanKhan never fails to create curiosity and mass Hysteria with his Teasers. Massy dialogues, Amazing action sequence and his Swag 🔥✨ #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaanTeaser pic.twitter.com/CpQctSfGiz — BALLU LEGEND..!!✨ (@LegendIsBallu) January 25, 2023

Fans Are Loving The Teaser

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’s teaser is a full of Salman entertainer and a film from Bhaijan to his fans!! Loved the teaser….#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaanTeaser #SalmanKhan #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan pic.twitter.com/k1SjJqYH2f — Aklesh Bhamore (@iAklesh) January 25, 2023

