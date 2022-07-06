Karan Johar has extended birthday wishes to Ranveer Singh in the most quirky way. The director-producer shared a teaser video from Koffee With Karan Season 7 in which Ranveer and Alia Bhatt are seen recreating the popular scene from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham aka K3G. This is scene is between Kajol and Farida Jalal, and Rocky and Rani have recreated it perfectly. Koffee With Karan 7: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt Are Back With Entertaining Quips and Humorous Banter (Watch Video).

Koffee With Karan Season 7 Promo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)