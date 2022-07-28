Koffee With Karan Season 7: Suhana Khan to Make Her KWK Debut With The Archies Gang - Reports Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda are all set to start their film careers with Zoya Akhtar's Netflix movie The Archies. But seems like they'll be first sipping some 'koffee' on KWK S7 couch. Socially Team Latestly|

Stop everything you doing, as Suhana Khan will be seen Koffee With Karan Season 7. Yus, as per reports, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter who is all set to make her filmy debut with The Archies will be seen sipping gossip on KWK S7 couch. Well, the reports also elaborates that she'll not be solo, but will be accompanied by her debut film 'gang'. The Archies Teaser and Poster: From Suhana Khan to Agastya Nanda – Meet the Cast of Zoya Akhtar’s Indian Adaptation of the Comic. Suhana Khan on Koffee With Karan 7:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bombay Times (@bombaytimes)

