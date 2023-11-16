Koffee With Karan Season 8's episode four saw Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan gracing the Kouch. While the actresses were at their candid best on the show, it was Bebo who was awesomesauce during the rapid fire on KWK8. Case in point, when Karan Johar asked Kareena, "Which South actor would you like to be paired up with? Prabhas, Ram Charan, Vijay Devarakonda, Allu Arjun or Yash?" She was quick to answer and replied, "I am more of a KGF girl. So Yash."Check it out. Koffee With Karan Season 8: Alia Bhatt Shares Her Favourite Thing To Do With Daughter Raha!

Kareena Kapoor Khan Is Yash's Fan:

Kareena Kapoor would like to pair up with @TheNameIsYash BOSS 🔥 among south actors She loves the Action & Elevation Blocks OF #KGF Series Only block 😅🤌#YashBOSS #Yash19 pic.twitter.com/P6N993ytKt — Yash admirer (@ah73177243) November 16, 2023

